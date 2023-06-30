3rd person charged in New Westminster SkyTrain stabbing

A third person has been charged in connection with an assault and stabbing at a New Westminster SkyTrain station nearly three months ago, according to authorities.

Transit officers were called to the Columbia SkyTrain station on April 10 for reports that a man had been stabbed and a woman assaulted "by a group of youths not known to them," the New Westminster Police Department said in a statement Friday, describing the incident.

Jorell Brertton, an 18-year-old from Delta, was charged with assault on Wednesday, police said, noting the charge comes after another two suspects were arrested earlier in June and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery. Those suspects can not be named because they are under 18, police noted.

"This arrest highlights our commitment to seeing those responsible brought to justice” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the statement, adding that there are no more suspects outstanding.

Brertton remains in custody, as does one of the two "youths." The third has been released with conditions.