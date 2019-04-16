

CTV News Vancouver





A 38-year-old skier has died after he fell into a 30-metre-deep crevasse near Pemberton Tuesday, search and rescue officials say.

In a statement, Pemberton District Search and Rescue said the incident occurred near Rhododendron Mountain where crews found the man unresponsive.

SAR members responded with a medical extraction, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

"The extraction from the crevasse was a very technical operation for the team," SAR manager David MacKenzie said in the statement. "A second team from Whistler SAR was dispatched to provide assistance to the Pemberton team."

The man has not been identified and the details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The incident was the second Pemberton SAR responded to on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, crews helped a backcountry snowmobiler with a dislocated shoulder near Appia Lake near the Pemberton Icefield.

Officials are reminding those heading into the mountains about the dangers of backcountry activities.

"Skiing in backcountry areas means severe weather and avalanches are real hazards," Pemberton SAR wrote. "You and everyone in your group must be self-sufficient—carrying all the proper gear (transceiver, shovel, and probe) and have avalanche training."

Information on staying safe in the backcountry can be found on the AdventureSmart website.