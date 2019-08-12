

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police say they took 360 impaired drivers off local roads during their summer CounterAttack campaign, a figure that's 100 higher than last year.

This year's road blocks ran from late June to early August and police say there were more officers on hand for them. This could be why numbers were significantly higher, but police say impaired driving is clearly still an issue on Vancouver streets.

"Road blocks can be anywhere. If you drive stoned or drunk, you are putting yourself and others at risk, and the chance of getting caught is very likely," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

"Some people just aren’t getting the message that impaired driving just isn’t worth it."

Of those taken off the road, 116 drivers were given roadside suspensions, 244 were given immediate roadside prohibitions and 12 impaired driving charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.

VPD says CounterAttack road blocks are done in partnership with ICBC, adding that impaired driving is one of the leading causes of fatalities in the province.