

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





For the first time ever, food security organizations across Vancouver have quantified their collective effect on the city.

Earlier this week, Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks released its inaugural "impact report," a document that compiles statistics from 15 different groups across the city. The umbrella organization calculates that its member groups reached more than 36,000 people in 2018, serving 109,000 meals and offering more than 1,100 skill-building workshops.

Though this is the first year the report has been compiled, the numbers almost certainly reflect an increase in use of VNFN's services, said Erica Isomura, communications and network developer for the group.

She said member food networks have seen increased use of their services from seniors, as well as immigrant and refugee families.

"There's just kind of an increased need all across the board," she said.

Isomura said the impact report will help VNFN's member groups improve their services. It will also help the organization make its case to funders, including the City of Vancouver.

In addition to the raw numbers, the report highlights the stories of some of the people VNFN's member organizations have helped.

One such story comes from Ana, a newcomer to Vancouver, who says that participating in community cooking programs and workshops helped her feel less isolated and improved her mental health.

"I am not in as bad a spot [anymore]," she says in the report. "I can help others."

Isomura said many people who participate in programs offered by organizations under the VNFN umbrella end up volunteering for the organizations as well.

This growth in relationships and connections across the city is harder to measure, Isomura said, but it's one of the things she's most interested in expanding on in the next impact report.

VNFN has been around for roughly 10 years, but some of its constituent organizations have been operating for much longer, Isomura said.

She said crafting a report that brought together the efforts of 15 separate groups with unique but overlapping missions was difficult.

"Each network has its own specific goals and challenges," she said.