Dozens of Air Canada passengers were injured Thursday morning after a flight from Vancouver to Australia encountered severe turbulence in the air, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing.

Flight AC33, which originated in Toronto, took off from Vancouver International Airport late Wednesday night with 269 passengers and crew on board.

It was over the Pacific Ocean when the plane experienced what an Air Canada spokesperson described as "un-forecasted and sudden turbulence."

About 35 customers are believed to have sustained injuries, which Air Canada said were minor.

At least two passengers – a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man – were taken to hospital immediately after the plane landed, according to a CTV News affiliate in Hawaii.

The passengers were reportedly not wearing seatbelts when the turbulence struck without warning, and hit their heads on the ceiling.

It's believed one crew member was hurt as well.

The flight was about two hours past Hawaii when the incident happened, and the pilots turned back to make an emergency landing at Honolulu airport. Air Canada said the plane landed normally at around 9:45 a.m. Vancouver time.

"Our first priority is always the safety of our flights, passengers and crew and as a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers," Air Canada spokesperson Isabelle Arthur told CTV News in an email.

"We are currently making arrangements for the passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as options for resumption of the flight."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.