    33rd annual Women's Memorial March to take place in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

    People gather on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the 32nd annual Women's Memorial March on Feb. 14, 2023. People gather on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the 32nd annual Women's Memorial March on Feb. 14, 2023.
    Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday for the 33rd annual Women's Memorial March.

    Event organizers say the march will begin at 11:30 a.m. and wind through the neighbourhood with stops to commemorate and remember where missing and murdered women were last seen or found.

    The event will include a gathering of victims' family members and feature speeches from activists, and culminate in an Indigenous healing circle at Oppenheimer Park in the afternoon and a community feast in the evening.

    The annual event began in 1992 to honour the memory of an Indigenous woman who was murdered in Vancouver and has since become a significant gathering to remember other missing and murdered women and girls.

    "To the families and friends of those taken, we grieve with you and hold you in our thoughts. The loss of a loved one is devastating," Premier David Eby said in a statement Wednesday.

    "The pervasiveness of violence against women must be addressed and the cycle of violence must end."

    Event organizers say the march is "an opportunity to come together to grieve the loss of our beloved sisters, remember the women who are still missing, and to dedicate ourselves to justice."

