

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A police investigation is underway after a 33-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle during rush hour Wednesday.

Vancouver police say this is the sixth pedestrian fatality of the year in the city.

The man was crossing the street near East 49th Avenue and Tyne Street at around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Suzuki station wagon. Police say the driver was travelling east on 49th Avenue and it appears the pedestrian ran into the road when he was hit.

Witnesses stopped to help, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a 25-year-old man and he stopped after the collision. Police say he is cooperating with them.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage from the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.