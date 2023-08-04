32-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver, marking city’s 11th homicide of 2023

A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver early Friday, marking the city’s eleventh homicide of 2023.

The Vancouver Police Department says the stabbing happened at the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital where he later died, according to police.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” reads a statement by VPD.

Evidence markers and yellow police tape blocked the stretch of Granville Street between Smithe and Nelson streets through the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.