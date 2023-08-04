32-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver, marking city’s 11th homicide of 2023

Police in Vancouver are investigating a serious assault that happened early Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Granville Entertainment District. Police in Vancouver are investigating a serious assault that happened early Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Granville Entertainment District.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener