VANCOUVER -- Hundreds of thousands of British Columbians are still waiting for money promised by the province more than a month after the program began.

The premier confirmed Tuesday that 300,000 applications for the COVID-19 recovery benefit have had to be reviewed manually by staff.

The one-time tax-free payment offered up to $1,000 for eligible families, and $500 for individuals.

The province said 1.8 million residents have already received their money, totalling about $900 million.