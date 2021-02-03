Advertisement
300,000 people still waiting for the B.C. recovery benefit
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 9:41AM PST
A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted while walking on Ambleside Pier at sunset, in West Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Hundreds of thousands of British Columbians are still waiting for money promised by the province more than a month after the program began.
The premier confirmed Tuesday that 300,000 applications for the COVID-19 recovery benefit have had to be reviewed manually by staff.
The one-time tax-free payment offered up to $1,000 for eligible families, and $500 for individuals.
The province said 1.8 million residents have already received their money, totalling about $900 million.