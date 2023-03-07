3 youths arrested over stranger attack involving a hammer: Port Moody police

A file photo shows a Port Moody police officer's badge and uniform. A file photo shows a Port Moody police officer's badge and uniform.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo)

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Loaded firearm and drugs seized by OPP and First Nation police

    A total of six people, ranging in age from 25 years old to 24 years old, have been charged with multiple offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    (Source: Igor Vershinsky/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

  • Incident in Lambeth leads to charges for London man

    A London man is charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Lambeth. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a police officer saw a vehicle leave a parking lot on Main Street without any headlights. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

  • VIDEO

    VIDEO | One person sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash

    No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the scene at Oxford Street and Fanshawe College Boulevard where one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener