3 youths arrested over stranger attack involving a hammer: Port Moody police
Three teenagers suspected of attacking a stranger in Port Moody on Sunday have been arrested, and police are seeking witnesses of the violent altercation.
Officers responded to reports of an assault in a parking lot near Moody and Clarke streets around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement Port Moody police issued Tuesday.
“Callers reported a group of youths attacking an adult man,” reads the release.
Police say that during the physical altercation, one of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a hammer and another youth reportedly brandished a knife.
“A total of three suspects fled the scene and soon after, officers located them at a SkyTrain station,” the statement explains.
Police say they seized several weapons while arresting the youth, who are not known to the victim.
In an email to CTV News, Const. Sam Zacharias revealed one of the youth was known to police prior to the attack Sunday.
“We believe this incident occurred after a verbal altercation between the parties,” Const. Sam Zacharias wrote in the release. He explained later by email that the youth were reportedly taunting pedestrians and motorists when the victim confronted them.
“Incidents like this are rare but very concerning. It is fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result,” said Zacharias.
According to the statement, paramedics treated the victim at the scene, but the man didn’t sustain any injuries.
Police say charges, including assault with a weapon, are being recommended.
“it is difficult to say what consequences would come, if convicted,” Zacharias told CTV news. “But assault with a weapon can carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456 and quote file 2023-1176.
