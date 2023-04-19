3-year sentence for man who went on sexual assault spree in Burnaby, RCMP say

A 28-year-old man who went on a multi-day crime spree involving several sexual assaults, a robbery and an indecent act last spring has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars.

Hayden McCorriston pleaded guilty in December to five counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault, one count of assault by choking, one count of robbery and one count of committing an indecent act, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Those offences were just some of the more than a dozen Mounties say he committed in Vancouver and Burnaby between March 31 and April 3, 2022.

Burnaby RCMP initially reported on April 4, 2022, that they believed the same suspect was responsible for at least three sexual assaults in the Metrotown area between March 31 and April 2 of that year.

Those assaults involved women being slapped on the buttocks by an unknown man who fled the area, according to police.

McCorriston was arrested on April 3, 2022, after committing a robbery on an elderly couple at a bank in the Metrotown area, according to police.

"Three Metrotown security guards intervened and took McCorriston into custody," Burnaby RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

"McCorriston was then arrested by Burnaby RCMP and held for court."

In June, the BC Prosecution Service approved numerous charges against McCorriston, including seven counts of sexual assault.

On March 13 of this year, McCorriston was sentenced to 38 months in prison on top of time already served, according to Burnaby RCMP.

"This investigation is an example of the great partnerships we have with other agencies, including (the Vancouver Police Department) and transit police," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, of Burnaby RCMP, in the statement.

"A big thanks also goes to the security guards who played an essential role in locating and apprehending this suspect."