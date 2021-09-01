VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby issued a public warning Wednesday after three unprovoked assaults against women were reported in less than a week.

On Monday at about 1:40 p.m., Mounties said, a 25-year-old woman was walking near Canada Way and Edmonds Street when she was reportedly wrestled to the ground by a man she didn't know. Police said she may have been followed "for a short distance" before the alleged attack.

On Wednesday, police received a similar report from the Edmonds area. Neither victim in the two incidents was physically injured.

Days earlier, on Aug. 28, police in New Westminster received a report about a similar incident. That assault allegedly happened near Elliot and Clarkson streets, which is about a 10-minute drive from where the other two reports came from. Police didn't say whether that victim was injured.

Police said the victims in all three alleged attacks were women. Officers are hoping to identify a suspect who may be connected to all three assaults.

A suspect description, given after the Aug. 30 incident, said the man is about 5'8" and 16 to 22 years old. He has black, wavy hair and tanned skin. He was wearing a black hoodie, light jeans and black running shoes.

"Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime unit is actively investigating these incidents and working diligently to identify and locate the person responsible for these assaults," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP.

"We’re asking anyone with information to contact our investigators."

Anyone with details should call the RCMP's tip line at 604-646-9522.