Three Grade 12 students have been suspended from Eric Hamber Secondary School after a bullying list was allegedly posted online.

The Vancouver School Board confirmed a "serious breach" of the school's code of conduct was brought to administrators' attention on Tuesday and that an investigation is underway.

"A list of members of the school community, containing inappropriate content, was circulated," the board told CTV News in an email.

"As the matter is further assessed, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken in addition to ensuring students and staff receive the supports they need."

Any parents whose child has information that can potentially help with the investigation have been asked to reach out to the school.

The board would not comment on the content of the list, but noted that schools across the district "value and celebrate diversity" and are committed to a "safe, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all."