VANCOUVER -- Two flights from India and one from Toronto are the latest additions to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added one flight – Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver on Sept. 18 – to its list on Saturday, and added the other two Sunday afternoon.

The two flights added Sunday were:

Sept. 16: Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 17: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Rows 12 to 14 and 31 to 33 were listed as affected rows on Air Canada flight 45.

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to people who have since tested positive.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if any symptoms develop, the BCCDC says.

Passengers arriving from international locations are required to quarantine for 14 days after landing in B.C.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.

Since the start of September, there have been 53 flights involving airports in B.C. with cases of COVID-19 on board.