3 vacant Vancouver properties sell for $39M months after squatter removed

Three vacant lots on one of Vancouver's most expensive streets – where a makeshift shelter was recently demolished and a squatter was arrested – have sold for a combined $39 million.

The properties at 4883, 4889 and 4899 Belmont Ave. are officially off the market, according to realtor Malcolm Hasman, who declined to provide any more details.

While the price is sky-high, data from BC Assessment shows the buyer may have scored a relative bargain. The three lots, which span roughly five acres, were valued at a combined $58.7 million as of July 2022.

There are two active listings for properties on the street, one with an asking price of nearly $60 million and the other with an asking price of just under $34 million. In 2022, six of the 10 most expensive propertie in the province were on Belmont Avenue.

In April, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed that they had arrested one man for mischief on the property, but declined to elaborate on the allegations further. Soon after the man's removal, the site was cleared.