3 teenagers arrested after bear spray assault at Port Moody liquor store, police say

Three teenagers were arrested last week after allegedly assaulting staff at a Port Moody liquor store with bear mace.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to a news release from the Port Moody Police Department.

Officers were called to the store for a report of "three clearly underage youths attempting to purchase liquor," police said in the release.

"They were refused service and in retaliation, one of the youths pulled out concealed bear mace and sprayed multiple staff members," police said.

The teens fled on foot and got on the SkyTrain, making it as far as New Westminster, where they were arrested by officers from the New Westminster Police Department.

“It is unfortunate that frontline employees took the brunt of this unnecessary and vindictive act of violence,” said PMPD Const. Sam Zacharias, in the news release.