SURREY, B.C. -- Three teenage boys have died after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Surrey early Saturday morning.

Police, along with Emergency Health Services and the Surrey Fire Service, responded to reports of a crash in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood at about 2:47 a.m.

Officials say all three of the vehicle's occupants were found dead at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, Surrey RCMP confirmed the victims had been identified as three boys, all of them either 16 or 17 years old.

The families of the victims have been notified, police said.

“Undoubtedly the community as a whole will be deeply impacted by this heartbreaking loss," said Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in a news release.

“Support is being offered to the families of the boys and arrangements are being made to offer additional support to the community.”

Friends of the victims stopped by the crash scene to drop off flowers Saturday afternoon. One of them was Isabella Skrypnyk, who told CTV News one of the victims was a very close family friend.

"(I feel) just horrible, numb, just so sad,” Skrypnyk said. “I don't have many words about it, I didn't expect it at all.”

She describes her friend as someone who was full of life.

"(He was) outgoing, fun, always wanting to do something outside the box,” she said.

The victims' identities are being withheld at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police said all of the road closures resulting from the incident have now ended.

Earlier, police had closed 104th Avenue between 160 Street and Fraserglen Drive in both directions.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have been in the area or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

With files from The Canadian Press