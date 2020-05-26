VANCOUVER -- Three people have been taken to hospital after three unrelated stabbings took place on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside over the past 24 hours.

Local police say they went the area of Gore and East Hastings streets at about 6 a.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a serious assault.

A group of people attempted to rob another group, resulting in two people being seriously injured. They were taken to hospital, but their injuries aren't considered life-threatening. One suspect has been arrested in that incident.

Police say there were two other incidents on Monday. The first happened in the afternoon near Main and Hastings streets where a 20-year-old was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police are still looking for the suspect.

Just a few hours later, police say they got a call that a 34-year-old man was stabbed in a lane near Carrall and East Cordova streets. The suspect in that incident hasn't been found either.

"Our officers continue to deal with violent people and dangerous scenarios," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Despite business closures and less people out during this pandemic, Vancouver police officers remain busy responding to serious calls, helping those in need."

Anyone with information about any of the assaults is asked to contact police.

"All three cases are actively being investigated," Visintin said.

"As much as it is disturbing to know something so serious has happened, we do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time."