VANCOUVER -- North Shore Rescue long-lined an injured hiker off of Mount Strachan near Cypress Provincial Park on Saturday evening.

The call initially came in as four people caught in an avalanche, according to a post on North Shore Rescue's Facebook page.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the search and rescue organization said "all subjects and rescuers" were out of the field. One of the people involved in the avalanche call had a "suspected leg fracture," according to North Shore Rescue.

The reported avalanche came after what had already been a busy day for the volunteer rescue team.

In another Facebook post earlier in the day, North Shore Rescue said it was responding to three simultaneous calls on Mount Seymour.

All three calls were for injured hikers, according to the post.