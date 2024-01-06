3 shootings in 3 days under investigation in Coquitlam

Police in Coquitlam were called to the area of Glen Drive and Westwood Street around 4:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of the city's third shooting in as many days.

In a brief statement to CTV News, Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said investigators are advising the public to stay away from the area of the latest incident.

She did not say whether anyone had been injured in the latest shooting.

Coquitlam Mounties were already investigating two other shootings that had occurred in the city since Thursday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred Thursday afternoon near Johnson Street and Glen Drive. No one was injured, but police found evidence confirming that shots had been fired.

The same was true at the scene of the second shooting, which took place around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release late Friday night that they were called to the vicinity of David Avenue and Mitchell Street, where they found a victim who had not suffered any physical harm.

The scenes of the first two incidents are about 6.5 kilometres from one another, or a 10-minute drive, according to Google Maps. The third one occurred just a few blocks from the first.

“We want to assure the public that maintaining community safety is our top priority,” said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama, team commander for the Coquitlam RCMP Investigative Services Section, in the release.

"As this investigation is in the evidence-gathering stage, our officers are exploring all avenues, which also includes a possibility that this shooting is connected to the shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 4."

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed Friday's incident or has video from the area recorded between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact them at 604-945-1550. The file number is 2024-461.