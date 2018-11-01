

CTV Vancouver





Authorities say at least three people were badly hurt in a crash involving a coach bus near Prince George, B.C. Thursday.

Mounties from the local detachment said they first received reports that a bus had gone off the road on Highway 97 at around 3:45 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed there were 32 passengers on the bus, 16 of whom were transported to hospital. Three people are believed to be in serious to critical condition.

Members of EHS, WorkSafeBC and the RCMP were on scene.

A regular bus was sent to bring the remaining passengers back to Prince George, officials said.

A 22-kilometre stretch of Highway 97 was closed between Mitchell and Summit Lake roads.