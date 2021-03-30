VANCOUVER -- Three fires burned at separate Masonic halls across Metro Vancouver early Tuesday morning, prompting investigations from local police.

One fire was reported at about 7 a.m. near Lonsdale Avenue and 11th Street East in a building that has a Masonic hall. Images from the scene showed flames coming from the windows above a street-level business.

Fire crews confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that the blaze appeared to be suspicious.

A second fire was also reported at a Masonic lodge in Lynn Valley, east of Mountain Highway.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the District of North Vancouver confirmed that fire had been put out but investigators remained on scene.

Meanwhile, a Masonic hall in Vancouver on Rupert Street and 29th Avenue was behind police tape Tuesday morning. Images from the scene showed a front door had been smashed.

Other images obtained by CTV News Vancouver show a person walking near the Vancouver Masonic lodge in carrying a gas can. Flames are visible inside the door of the hall. Another image shows a man pointing a gun at another individual. A source has told CTV News Vancouver the man holding the gun is a plainclothes officer.

Vancouver police say an arson at the lodge is under investigation and officers are actively looking for a suspect. Officers will be posted at all other Masonic halls across the city.

"We are working with our partners at the North Vancouver RCMP to identify any linkages between the fire in Vancouver and the two fires in North Vancouver," a statement from police says.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and David Molko