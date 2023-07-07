3 records broken, 1 tied amid historically hot week for B.C.

British Columbia is having an historically hot month, with another four high-temperature records broken or tied on Thursday.

July 6 is the second date this week that Squamish and Gibsons have made the weather record list, after both areas experienced historically hot temperatures on July 4.

On Thursday, the high in Gibsons tied the record of 27.7 C set in 2021. In Squamish, a new record of 31.6 C was set, beating the 2017 record by 2.6 degrees.

The difference between records in Smithers was even bigger—where the new July 6 high is 32.7 C, compared to the old one of 30 C from 1966.

Temperatures in Malahat reached 29.4 C, two degrees higher than they climbed in 2021.

Environment Canada notes in a bulletin that its summary contains preliminary, unofficial data and is not a final report.