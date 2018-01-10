

CTV Vancouver





A mishap that injured three police officers at an East Vancouver training centre Wednesday is being investigated by WorkSafeBC.

Sgt. Jason Robillard blamed the incident on an equipment malfunction that happened during an exercise at the Vancouver Police Department's Glen Drive training facility shortly after noon.

At least one person was loaded into an ambulance outside the building.

"The officers sustained minor injuries," Robillard told CTV News in an email. "They have been transported to hospital for a check-up."

Police have not released any further details, including what kind of equipment malfunctioned.

The VPD said WorkSafeBC has been notified and will be conducting an investigation.