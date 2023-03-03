3 people sent to hospital after assault in downtown Vancouver

Police are expected to provide an update on their investigation of a serious assault in Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District on Thursday night.

Three people have been taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

It’s also unclear at this point if any arrests have been made.

The violence broke out around 7 p.m. near Granville and Nelson streets.

Police blocked off the alley beside the Moose Vancouver Bar.

There were multiple police cruisers and ambulances at the scene as officers flooded the area collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

Investigators have not said what happened, or if the people involved knew each other, only calling it a serious assault.

The Vancouver Police Department said there is no ongoing public safety risk.