Rescue crews are searching for three people whose boat capsized in the waters off Tofino, B.C. in the early morning hours Friday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said five people were on board when the small vessel overturned at around 2 a.m., but two of them are accounted for.

One managed to swim to shore, and the other was rescued by a Canadian Coast Guard boat that responded to 911 calls from bystanders.

"Calls for help were being heard from the shoreline close to Duffin Cove," Lt. Melissa Kia of the JRCC told The Canadian Press.

The person who was scooped out of the water was wearing a life jacket, Kia said. The condition of the two confirmed survivors is unknown, but one was treated by paramedics in Tofino and the other was taken to hospital.

The other three people remain missing in an area of water that covers 41 square kilometres, according to the JRCC.

Two helicopters and at least two boats were dispatched to scour the waters, and Kia said the search would continue "as long as there is any hope of finding these people alive."

Authorities don't know what caused the boat to capsize. The JRCC said the vessel didn't send a distress call before sinking.

