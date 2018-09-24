

CTV Vancouver





A man is in custody following a troubling assault on the Queensborough Bridge in New Westminster, B.C. that put three people in hospital Sunday.

Police told CTV News the suspect used a hammer to attack an elderly man on the bridge around 1 p.m., then assaulted two Good Samaritans who tried to intervene.

"When officers arrived, the suspect still had the weapon in his hand," the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release. "The male did not listen to police direction to drop the weapon, and again began attacking one of the victims."

Police said officers eventually forced the suspect to drop the hammer using "less- lethal" weapons, including an Arwen, which gave them an opportunity to rush in and arrest him.

The extent of the victims' injuries hasn't been released, but police described them as not life-threatening. All were taken to an area hospital for assessment.

"We are thankful that this was not worse than it was, which can be attributed to the people who helped stop the attack and the quick response of NWPD patrol officers," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

The suspect is being held in custody pending a court appearance. His name hasn't been released because no charges have been laid against him.