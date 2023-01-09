3 people found dead at home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area: RCMP

Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the deceased – who are believed to be members of the same family – were located at a property in the 15600 block of 112 Avenue shortly after noon.

There was no one else at home at the time, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase; however do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to public safety," Cpl. Vanessa Munn wrote in the release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been notified and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP detachment, Munn said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.