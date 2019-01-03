

CTV Vancouver





Mounties detained three people Wednesday night after responding to a shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

The RCMP said officers were called to 115A Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. and found evidence that shots were fired in the area, though there haven't been any reports of injuries.

Authorities received reports of a dark coloured SUV that was seen driving away with its headlights off, and Mounties were able to find a similar vehicle with three people inside.

They were all detained as officers continue canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

Though the investigation is still in its early stages, the RCMP said the shooting appears to have been a targeted incident.

Mounties asked that anyone with information on what happened to call the Surrey detachment or Crime Stoppers.