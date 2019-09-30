

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Three pedestrians have been taken to hospital following a crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, but authorities said no one is believed to be seriously injured.

Police say the collision happened just after 5 p.m. near 104 Avenue and 133A Street. The circumstances of the crash are still unknown, but police say everyone is co-operating with their investigation.

A knocked-over stroller could be seen lying in the roadway in the aftermath of the accident.

One vehicle is believed to be involved, and the driver remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed as police investigated but has since re-opened.