Mounties say three sexual assaults that occurred within the span of a month in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood may be related.

Officers released photos and composite sketches at a news conference Friday, asking the public to come forward with information.

The first of the groping incidents occurred April 24, as a woman walked near 84 Avenue and King George Boulevard at around 1 a.m. The woman screamed and the man fled.

On Sunday, a woman was groped by a male suspect as she walked near 144 Street and 76 Avenue at about 5:15 a.m.

The third assault occurred the next day, as a woman walked on East 72 Avenue near 134 Street shortly before 5 a.m.

"We believe these three files are linked due to their geographic location and the identification of a suspect vehicle," said Staff Sgt. Maj. Beth McAndie of the Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit.

Mounties also directed a message to the person responsible for the attacks: "Sometimes we see a series of incidents such as this after a person has gone through a personal crisis. If this is the case, we encourage you to come forward and speak with us."

The suspect has been described as a South Asian male who is about 5-10 with a medium build. He has dark eyes and dark hair, and may have facial hair. Individual reports on the assaults describe him as being between the ages of 30 and 40.

Police released a new composite sketch and re-released a second which was first made public May 18.

They also released traffic camera footage of a vehicle they believe is connected. The car is believed to be a grey or brown Honda Accord from 1998 to 2002, with rear tinted windows and a sunroof.

They are also investigating five other assaults between March 15 and May 24, but it is not yet known whether any of those are connected to the three discussed Friday.

"Sexual assaults are certainly disturbing crimes, and can generate apprehension in the community. On behalf of the Surrey RCMP, I want to assure you that we are committed to public safety and locating the person responsible for these incidents," McAndie said.

Police are conducting patrols and actively searching for the suspect and vehicle, she said.

Anyone with information on any of the assaults is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.