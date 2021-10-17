3 more outbreaks at B.C. care homes as province rolls out COVID-19 booster shots
Three new outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared at care homes in the Lower Mainland this weekend.
On Saturday, Vancouver Coastal Health announced that two residents of Amica Lions Gate in West Vancouver had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The private care facility is owned and operated by Amica Senior Lifestyles, but the health authority is assisting with its outbreak response.
Then, on Sunday, Fraser Health announced new outbreaks at Heritage Village in Chilliwack and Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster.
Both facilities are owned and operated by Fraser Health.
One resident and one staff member at Heritage Village and two residents at Queen's Park have tested positive.
All three care homes are now closed to admissions, and enhanced infection control measures have been put in place at each location.
This is the first time an outbreak has been declared at Amica Lions Gate.
Heritage Village saw a COVID-19 outbreak declared on Aug. 17 of this year. It ended a few weeks later on Sept. 4. According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, five people tested positive during that outbreak, four of them staff members. No deaths were associated with the outbreak.
Queen's Park Care Centre is now on its third outbreak of the pandemic, having seen a single staff member test positive in October 2020 during its first and 14 cases - 10 residents and four staff - during its second outbreak in November of that year. Four residents died during the second outbreak, according to the BCCDC.
The latest outbreaks bring B.C.'s total to at least 22. There were 19 ongoing outbreaks in the province's health-care system as of Friday.
The outbreaks come as B.C. rolls out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for care home residents, and as the death toll from a major outbreak in Burnaby increases.
As of last week, 90 people associated with Willingdon Care Centre - 69 residents and 21 staff members - had tested positive.
On Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix called the outbreak the "most significant" in the province, and noted that at least 10 deaths had been recorded.
"That's a significant tragedy at the Willingdon Care Centre and for everyone involved there," Dix said. "What that tells us is all the steps that (provincial health officer) Dr. (Bonnie) Henry has described are needed to continue to protect long-term care."
Those steps, according to Henry, include booster shots for residents, vaccine mandates for staff and visitors, and non-immunization precautions such as masks, distancing and avoiding large gatherings in close proximity with others.
Willingdon Care Centre has 95 beds, according to the Fraser Health website, meaning more than 70 per cent of residents are infected.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
BREAKING | Search underway for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
A rescue mission got underway Sunday for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence River after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon departs for first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
World expected to consume twice as much seafood by 2050, new findings suggest
The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research. But despite the increased demand, a stronger turn to sustainable fishing could help address malnutrition and lower our overall environmental footprint.
Vancouver Island
-
2 Island Christmas celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19
Two public Christmas celebrations on Vancouver Island have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a second straight year.
-
'Speed limits are set for ideal conditions': Wet weather prompts warning for drivers
With much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland under rainfall warnings this weekend, ICBC is warning drivers to be careful.
-
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Nenshi encourages people to vote 'no' on referendum questions 'on principal'
Outgoing mayor Naheed Nenshi takes one more shot at the premier before election day, telling Calgarians to vote 'no' to Jason Kenney’s “ridiculous” referendums.
-
Some Calgary voters still undecided as election day looms
The city of Calgary has been covered in election signs as candidates for mayor, city council and school board trustees get their message out to voters about why they should be elected.
-
Southern Alberta county 'heartbroken' by councillor's death
Members of Cypress County council are sharing messages of grief over the death of Alfred "Alf" Belyea, as RCMP announced murder charges against his wife.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to vote on rejecting equalization, premier says it's about leverage
Albertans will cast ballots Monday in a referendum that is technically about rejecting equalization but has morphed into more of a Prairie festivus airing of grievances.
-
'We are with them': Volunteers raising money to send necessities to those in need in Lebanon
Edmonton’s Lebanese community is rallying to raise the money to send a container of basic necessities to people in need in Lebanon.
-
Clothing with a purpose: Inclusive fashion line supports Edmonton charity
A new local clothing collaboration promoting inclusivity is helping support a charity serving youth and adults with visible and invisible disabilities.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals propose four-day work-week pilot project if elected in 2022
The Ontario Liberals say they will launch a pilot project to “analyze the potential for a four-day work-week” if elected in June 2022.
-
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
-
'It was surreal': University of Toronto student suits up for Toronto Maple Leafs
By day, he's a university student and the goalie for the University of Toronto's men's hockey team. By night, or at least for one night, he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Search underway for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
A rescue mission got underway Sunday for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence River after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger battling addiction says RAAM clinic turned him away
The province saw a large increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, and one addiction recovery organization said the problem is only getting worse.
-
‘It’s ludicrous and it’s dangerous’: seniors’ advocate cries foul over letters for personal care home help
A seniors’ care advocate is crying foul after letters from two Manitoba personal care homes were sent to residents’ families, warning they may need to help with care starting Monday.
-
Saskatoon
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatoon City Hall will delve into future of curbside garbage, organics collection
Saskatoon city councillors and the mayor are expected to debate options on the future of the city’s curbside garbage collection and the implementation of a curbside organics rollout, scheduled for January 2023.
-
Sask. residents compete in city-wide scavenger hunt for cystic fibrosis research
Over 100 people took part in a scavenger hunt across Saskatoon, helping raise money for cystic fibrosis (CF) clinical research.
Regina
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
Underwater pumpkin carving takes over Sask. lake
The Saskatchewan Underwater Council (SUC) and the Moose Jaw Barracudas Scuba Club invited divers from the province to try their hand at carving a pumpkin underwater.
Atlantic
-
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
-
Three more COVID-19 related deaths, 58 new cases, in New Brunswick Sunday
New Brunswick is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number in the province to 90.
-
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fire
Community members and loved ones gathered at a funeral home in Glace Bay, N.S. on Saturday to fondly remember a teenaged girl taken too soon.
London
-
'Epic moment for cannabis': Industry celebrates third anniversary of legalization in Canada
Cannabis grower and retailer Tony Giorgi says the past three years have been 'a wild ride.'
-
MLHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, but no new deaths.
-
One person rescued after canoe capsizes
A canoeist was brought to safety by firefighters after their canoe capsized in a south London pond.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Game Expo returns to Sudbury
While things look a little different as a result of the pandemic, the Northern Game Expo is back for its sixth year and event organizers say they couldn’t be happier.
-
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
-
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.
Kitchener
-
Despite new signage, advocates continue to call for removal of Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener
Newly stationed plaques in front of the controversial Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are drawing mixed reaction from area residents.
-
Kitchener native captures 1st place at Canadian 10K Championships
Kitchener, Ont. native Ben Flanagan reached a career milestone on Sunday after taking the top spot at the Canadian 10K Championships in Toronto.
-
Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Perth County
Ontario provincial police are asking the public to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Perth County on Friday.