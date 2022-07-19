3 minors plead guilty after stabbing outside Burnaby party: RCMP
Burnaby Mounties say three young people have pleaded guilty after a stabbing outside a party.
The update from police Tuesday was in connection to an incident that happened in the northern part of the city on Oct. 23.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was allegedly "swarmed" by three people who weren't friends with him and "stabbed in the torso" not long after he arrived at a house party that day.
While the suspects fled, investigators said they were quickly identified. Police aren't aware of any social media posts circulating of the incident.
"We want the public, and specifically youth, to know that we take these swarming assaults seriously," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release.
"Our officers worked tirelessly to identify and bring the offenders to justice. These types of attacks are not acceptable in our community."
Two of the three minors were sentenced in early July, which included charges for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The third has also entered a guilty plea but is waiting for sentencing.
Police said the victim recovered from his serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
