3 minors arrested after package with designer clothes stolen from Surrey porch: RCMP

Three minors were arrested in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month after a package containing designer clothes was stolen from a porch.

Mounties said they were called on March 4 after a package was reportedly taken from the porch of a home on 156 Street near 86 Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told the package had designer jackets, shoes, sunglasses and T-shirts.

The RCMP said its investigation led them to three minors, and officers arrested them. Mounties didn't say how old the individuals were, only describing them as "youths."

All three have been released from custody. Mounties said because of their age and "lack of police history," the three were referred to the youth intervention program, which is meant to "divert young people away from the criminal justice system and further criminality."

"Frequent recidivism checks are done on those youth who complete the program, which has a high rate of success deterring participants from future criminality," said Const. Gurvinder Ghag in a news release Wednesday.

"Almost 97 per cent of youth who complete the youth intervention program are not charged with any criminal acts within the first 12 months of completion."

The RCMP said most of the stolen items were returned to the owner.