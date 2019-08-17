

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





Pallet Coffee Roasters, Canterbury Coffee & Oughtred Roasting Works will be competing with 27 other companies at the Golden Bean Competition in Nashville, Tennessee next month for Top Coffee Roasters in North America.

Three local coffee roasters were shortlisted from 400 coffee companies across Canada and the U.S.

The managing director of Golden Bean, Sean Edwards, said the Metro Vancouver companies have consistently scored high in their competition for the last three years.

“I just did a process of elimination,” said Edwards. “I just went back on three years and looked at individual company results and they were the ones that were coming out at the top.”

When contacted by CTV News, operation manager Alyssa Rugg from Pallet Coffee Roaster was surprised by the news.

“It's awesome” said Rugg. “In Vancouver, the competition here in terms of other coffee roasters these days is huge. So to even make a list like this is amazing for us.”

Last year, Canterbury Coffee brought home the Large Franchise Golden Bean trophy for overall coffee scores, making it the only Canadian company that won in that category.

“It's great to be recognized by coffee experts and coffee lovers,” said Canterbury Coffee brand manager Leah Bowman. “We really appreciate that honour. It’s exciting to be highlighted among so many great coffee roasters.”

The Australian-based Golden Bean is the largest global roasters competition and conference. The North America conference started three years ago with over 100 coffee roasting companies attending each year.

“A lot of the big roasters in Canada and the US are on the West Coast,” added Bowman. “That’s something we can really be proud of”

And Metro Vancouver can’t be more proud than to have three of the best right here in its own backyard.

The Golden Bean competition takes place Sept. 13 and 14.