3 men fined, banned from fishing after illegally harvesting rockfish in B.C.

The DFO included this photo of the illegal catch with its release. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada) The DFO included this photo of the illegal catch with its release. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener