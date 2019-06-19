

CTV News Vancouver





Three men were arrested in the parking lot of a Burnaby, B.C. elementary school Tuesday evening after police received a report that people were passing a gun around.

Burnaby RCMP said a concerned citizen reported seeing people parked outside Cameron Elementary School and "possibly passing a firearm back and forth between them."

Officers managed to find and arrest three young men on the premises along with a firearm.

"A loaded handgun that appears to be illegal to possess in Canada was seized," Staff Sgt. Ken Moe said in a news release. "The police investigation is continuing however so far it has not revealed how the firearm came to be in their possession of what they intended to do with it."

Police said the school was closed at the time, and the public was never in jeopardy.

Burnaby RCMP asked anyone who has video or information on the incident to contact them at 604-646-9999. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.