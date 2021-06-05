VANCOUVER -- RCMP say they have arrested three men who are charged with sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident at a residence located on UBC’s main Vancouver campus in 2018.

“Just before 4:30 a.m. on November 5, 2018 University RCMP received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted by three men, at the residence in Vancouver on Acadia Road,” reads a news statement from B.C. RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

The men, Tremont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count each of sexual assault, and Levy has also been charged with one count of voyeurism, say police.

The UBC Thunderbirds football team lists players with the name of Ben Cummings and Trivel Pinto on its 2018 team roster.

“The three men have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time. They are expected to appear in a Richmond Provincial court at a later date,” Shoihet said.

Charges have been approved by BC Prosecution Service but the allegations have not been proven in court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.