A series of bizarre crashes in Abbotsford led to several arrests overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch near McKenzie Road and Highway 1 at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, the car was empty except for a puppy that crews pulled to safety.

Shortly after, a police dog located three men who were stuck in the bushes near the highway and had to be rescued.

"They were located in the brambles," said RCMP Sgt. Judy Bird. "Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service had to cut them out of the brambles."

Police were seen handcuffing the men while paramedics assessed them.

Area residents say the crash has left them worried about road safety in the neighbourhood.

"Thank God I wasn't home last night and that my child was safe," said Heidi Ratzlaff. "It's very alarming because this is too close to home.”

Tire tracks left behind from the crash could be seen just metres away from Ratzlaff's basement apartment.

She said she hopes someone will be charged in connection with the incident.

One of the three men is facing charges of being drunk in a public place. None of them can be charged with impaired driving, however, because, so far, police can't prove they were actually in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Minutes before the collision, police got a call from the same neighbourhood about a drunk driver.

"They observed a vehicle that was driving erratically on McKenzie Road where (the caller was) walking with his wife and this person almost struck them," Bird said.

Investigators couldn't link the car in the embankment to that call, but another suspected drunk driver struck a nearby Abbotsford Police Department cruiser while officers investigated.

That driver was pulled over and issued an immediate roadside suspension.

"This is really dangerous for the people in our community and we are so lucky that someone did not get hurt last night," Bird said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim