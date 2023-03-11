3 injured, including child, in early morning fire in East Vancouver

The fire was contained to one unit, but smoke affected several others in the building. (CTV) The fire was contained to one unit, but smoke affected several others in the building. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener