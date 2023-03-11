3 injured, including child, in early morning fire in East Vancouver

Three people – including a child – were taken to hospital after a fire in an East Vancouver residential building Saturday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m., according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Assistant Chief Jarret Gray, who said the fire was escalated to a second alarm.

A total of 25 firefighters responded to the four-storey building on East Fifth Avenue, just west of Commercial Drive.

When they arrived, they found one suite "fully involved," Gray said.

He said the three injured people were family members from the affected unit. Two adults – one with third-degree burns and the other with second-degree burns – were taken to hospital for treatment along with the child, who had suffered smoke inhalation, Gray said.

Crews were able to contain the flames to a single unit, but other units in the building were damaged by smoke.

The fire has displaced approximately 10 people, and Emergency Support Services has been called to assist them, according to the assistant chief.

While the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Gray said crews believe it was accidental.