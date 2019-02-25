

CTV Vancouver





Three people are in hospital following what firefighters are calling a "serious crash" at the foot of Vancouver's Burrard Street Bridge.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Burrard and Pacific streets.

Few details have been provided, but Vancouver's fire chief posted on Twitter that three patients were transported to hospital, and that two are in serious condition.

The driver had to be extricated from a silver Dodge minivan that came to a stop in the centre of a median.

A police sergeant told CTV News the driver of the van had been travelling south and struck two pedestrians.

Four ambulances, several police cruisers and a couple of fire trucks could be seen blocking the scene of the collision. Traffic was getting through, but backups were visible for several blocks.

The silver van could be seen from CTV's Chopper 9, with noticeable damage on the driver's front side. The driver's side door was completely off the vehicle, likely from the extrication of the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Steve Murray and Murray Titus