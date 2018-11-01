

CTV Vancouver





Authorities say three people were hurt in a crash involving a coach bus north of Prince George, B.C. Thursday.

Mounties from the local detachment said they first received reports that a bus had gone off the road on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road at around 3:45 p.m.

In a statement issued later in the day, the RCMP said three people were taken to hospital with injuries. Authorities initially said one of the victims was in critical condition, but police later said that person is expected to recover.

According to the RCMP, the remaining passengers were taken to hospital by another bus for medical assessment.

Members of BC Emergency Health Services, WorkSafeBC and the RCMP were on scene.

Investigators said the cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but said wet, slippery road conditions may have been a factor.

Highway 97 was down to one lane in the area of the crash for several hours after the incident.