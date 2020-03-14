VANCOUVER -- Three people are in hospital after a boat accident on Pitt Lake Saturday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver its crews were called to the lake around 11:15 a.m. for reports of the accident.

Because the incident took place on the water, crews had to be dispatched to multiple locations in anticipation of where the victims would be brought to shore, EHS said.

A total of eight ground and two air ambulances responded to the incident. EHS could not confirm the condition of the people transported to hospital.

Police, fire and search and rescue crews all responded to the incident. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and Coquitlam Fire Rescue Service for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.