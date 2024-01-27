3 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Surrey, RCMP say

VANCOUVER
    A pedestrian is dead and three people are in custody after a hit-and-run in Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (CTV) A pedestrian is dead and three people are in custody after a hit-and-run in Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (CTV)
    Three people were taken into custody after the vehicle they were in struck and killed a pedestrian in Surrey overnight, according to local Mounties.

    The hit-and-run crash occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. Saturday on 105 Avenue near 134 Street, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    "Witnesses described seeing a red Ford Mustang strike a pedestrian and leave the scene without stopping to render assistance," the statement reads.

    Officers quickly located the vehicle, and its three occupants were taken into custody, police said.

    Mounties said the pedestrian was located "several blocks away" and was suffering from severe injuries. Paramedics also attended the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

    Police initially did not share any identifying details about the victim, such as age or gender. In an email to CTV News Saturday morning, they confirmed the deceased was an adult man.

    "Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision," police said in their release.

    As of late Saturday morning, road closures remained in the area of 105 Avenue and University Drive, as well as at 109 Avenue and 132 Street, Mounties said in their email.

    The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation, police said.

    Mounties said anyone with information or dash cam video of the area where the crash occurred should call 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-12592.

    Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

