3 in critical condition after South Surrey crash

Three people are in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of 176th Street. A Volkswagen travelling north collided with a Hyundai sedan that was going in the same direction, knocking both vehicles from the road, according to Surrey RCMP.

Video from the scene shows a large first responder presence, and one of the cars submerged in a water-filled ditch.

Police say the three occupants of the Hyundai—two males and one female—were all taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The one occupant of the Volkswagen is currently in police custody, according to RCMP.

BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics transported four patients to hospital—three in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as factors in the collision, police say.

176th Street (Highway 15) was closed to northbound traffic at 32nd Avenue for the investigation, and is expected to remain so for several hours, Mounties say. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the Highway is still shut to northbound traffic.

Anyone with information or dash camera video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-104042.

CTV News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.