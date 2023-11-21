VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 3 husky puppies stolen in Abbotsford

    The Abbotsford Police Department shared this information about a reported puppy theft in the city on Nov. 12, 2023. The Abbotsford Police Department shared this information about a reported puppy theft in the city on Nov. 12, 2023.

    Police in Abbotsford are investigating the overnight theft of three puppies earlier this month.

    In a social media post, the department said the husky pups were taken on Nov. 12 from a property on the 38000 block of Parallel Road.

    The trio is described as "very cute" with blue eyes and brown coats with black undertones.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-859-5225 and quote file number 2023-53442.

