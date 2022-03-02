3 girls approached by stranger were asked to go for a ride with him, police in Penticton say
Police are praising the "street smarts" of three girls following a report of a child luring case in Penticton.
Officers said in a news release nearly a month after the incident happened that three girls reported being approached by a stranger on Feb. 9.
They said the man approached them on Kensington Street, and asked for the location of a local winery. Police were told the man asked them if they wanted to go for a ride with him.
The girls said no, left the area and called police, the RCMP said Wednesday in a statement meant to remind kids and parents of safety tips.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP to find out why the luring report wasn't made public when it happened.
They said the man was 30, but did not provide further details on whether they'd located the man and learned of his intentions.
Officers are using the incident as a reminder to parents to talk about safety when it comes to strangers.
They suggest parents tell their kids that it's OK to say no to adults who ask for things like directions or help finding a lost pet.
The RCMP says kids should be told never to accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or people they know without checking with their parents first, and to keep a safe distance from people and vehicles that approach.
Mounties also advise that kids who take public transportation to sit near the bus driver.
