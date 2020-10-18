VANCOUVER -- Three flights connected to B.C. have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s list of flights with COVID-19 exposures.

Two flights are international, both of which are connected to Vancouver, while the third is domestic and is connected to Kelowna. The flights were added to the list on Saturday, Oct. 17, but took place earlier in the month.

Details of the affected flights are as follows:

Oct. 10: WestJet 182, Kelowna to Calgary (rows 1-4)



Oct. 12: Delta 3702, Seattle to Vancouver (rows not specified)



Oct. 12: KLM 681, Amsterdam to Vancouver (rows not specified)

Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.