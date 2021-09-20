3 Fall Fashion Trends At Marshalls

VANCOUVER -

Fall is the season of pumpkin spice, falling leaves and cozy fall fashion.

Style Expert, Erica Wark, joined CTV Morning Live to share 3 fall fashion trends for 2021.

Elevated Athleisure: Cozy sets are still on trend, but this season they are getting an upgrade. Marshalls has a variety of matching knit sets in trendy colourways. Wark modelled a stunning pale blue set that featured an open shoulder for an added touch of luxe. Wark also featured a velvet tracksuit that showcased the influence of Y2K that is making a comeback this season.

Joyful Dressing: Colours and textures are elements to play with this season. Wark shared a look that featured bold pops of blue in various hues. The outfit included a fun beret that is stylish, but also useful for crisp autumn walks. Vegan leather tights and combat boots are staple items this season. A touch of joy to an outfit can be achieved with a patterned head scarf, which is very on trend and can be worn in a variety of ways.

Layers: Fall is the season of layering. Marshalls has a vast array of chunky knits to colourful cardigans. Wark shared a stunning outfit that incoporated a houndstooth jacket paired with a dress. The use of pattern in two ways created a sophisticated look. The outfit was paired with a sharp pair of white combat boots.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to see all of the fashion finds from Marshalls that Erica Wark featured,

Marshalls:

Erica Wark: