

CTV Vancouver





Three people are dead following a serious collision in South Surrey Monday morning, Mounties said.

In a statement, the RCMP said it responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

"Upon arrival, frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased," police said, adding that the cause of the collision is not yet known.

The victims of the crash have not been identified.

An investigation into the collision has closed down 32 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.